Chile protesters move off streets amid coronavirus outbreak

Several Latin American countries have been taking action to counter the spread of the coronavirus.

Chile is just one of them, with the highest number of confirmed cases per capita in the region.

And now, the government has declared a state of emergency.

Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman reports from Santiago.

