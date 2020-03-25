-
Chile: Puma defies quarantine to wander around downtown Santiago
A puma prowled through the streets of Santiago de Chile on Tuesday as the city continues to be under quarantine due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Police began an operation to capture the animal, with the help of staff from the National Zoo, and finally managed to sedate the feline with a tranquiliser dart.
Marcelo Giagnoni, regional director of the Agriculture and Livestock Service (SAG), said that “the puma is in good health. It is a male, weighing approximately 35 kilos. It is an adult, and will be taken to the metropolitan park to be evaluated.”
According to local media outlets that quote government sources, the puma is said to have headed down from the mountains near the Chilean capital in search of food, while the city was almost empty on the second day of the curfew decreed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
