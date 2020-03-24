Chile to postpone constitution referendum over COVID-19

Chile’s political parties have agreed to postpone a referendum on whether to overhaul the constitution.

Until last week, it was regarded as Chile’s most crucial issue, but the coronavirus epidemic has totally changed the landscape – and has possibly changed President Sebastian Pinera’s embattled career.

Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman reports from Santiago.

