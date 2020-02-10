Share
Chile’s epic dry spell enters a critical phase

33 mins ago

A severe drought in central Chile is entering its tenth year the country’s longest ever dry-spell.
Animals are dying, many reservoirs are dry and almost half a million people have no direct access to water for drinking and domestic use.
Al Jazeera’s Latin America Editor Lucia Newman reports from Til-til.

