Chile’s epic dry spell enters a critical phase

A severe drought in central Chile is entering its tenth year the country’s longest ever dry-spell.

Animals are dying, many reservoirs are dry and almost half a million people have no direct access to water for drinking and domestic use.

Al Jazeera’s Latin America Editor Lucia Newman reports from Til-til.

