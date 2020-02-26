Chile’s Vina del Mar festival marred by protests

The opening of Chile’s Vina del Mar music festival has been marred by violence as protesters make their voices heard.

It is the latest show of anger over economic inequality in four months of unrest.

Despite a huge deployment of security forces, more trouble is expected throughout the week.

Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman reports from Vina del Mar.

