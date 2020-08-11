Share
China accused of trying to turn Taiwan into next Hong Kong

9 hours ago

Taiwan’s foreign minister has accused China of trying to turn the island into the next Hong Kong.
Joseph Wu issued the warning on the third day of a visit by the US health secretary.
Al Jazeera’s Katrina Yu reports from Beijing, China.

