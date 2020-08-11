-
China accused of trying to turn Taiwan into next Hong Kong
Taiwan’s foreign minister has accused China of trying to turn the island into the next Hong Kong.
Joseph Wu issued the warning on the third day of a visit by the US health secretary.
Al Jazeera’s Katrina Yu reports from Beijing, China.
