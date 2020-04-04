China: Air-raid sirens ring out in Wuhan as three-minute silence held to honour COVID-19 victims

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Anti-aircraft sirens ripped through the air in Wuhan during the three-minute of silence held for the country’s coronavirus victims on Saturday, a day Beijing declared a day of mourning.

Footage shows the city coming to a halt with only few cars on the streets as sirens go off and mark the three-minute silence, quickly being joined by car horns.

Once the epicentre of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Wuhan has been slowly coming back to life in recent days as much of the rest of the world has been shut down to stem the tide of the deadly virus.

Infections worldwide have now passed one million and nearly 60,000 people already died due to the virus.

