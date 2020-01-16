-
China and US sign phase one trade deal
The US and China have signed an initial deal marking a pause in an 18-month trade war that has damaged their economies.
Under the first phase of the deal, Chinese markets will take in more US goods, while the US has reduced tariffs on Chinese goods.
China will keep the same taxes on US products.
However, many issues, particularly on the US’s unease over Chinese tech products have yet to be addressed.
Al Jazeera’s Mike Hanna reports from Washington, DC.
