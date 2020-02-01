China asks EU for help

China is turning to the European Union for assistance as it struggles to contain the outbreak of coronavirus.

The country’s prime minister has asked the EU to help find urgently-needed medical supplies.

Australia has joined the United States in banning the entry of foreign nationals who have recently been to China – due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It has been reported that 259 people have now died from the virus. On Saturday, China announced 46 new deaths.

Al Jazeera’s Scott Heidler reports from Beijing.

Al Jazeera’s Wayne Hay reports from Hong Kong.

Al Jazeera’s Alexi O’Brien reports from Bankok.

