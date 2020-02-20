-
China: Beijing announces $1.6 billion in funding for coronavirus treatment
Director of the Management Division of the National Healthcare Security Administration Xiong Xianjun announced funding to the tune of 11.7 billion RMB ($1.6 billion) for the funding of coronavirus treatment in the country, while speaking at a press conference in Beijing on Thursday.
“By February 19th, the provinces in China, the relevant medical insurance department beforehand appropriated 11.7 billions RMB to the specialized medical insurance institutions, including 3.6 billions to Hubei Province and to Wuhan 900 millions. According the data on the 2019-nCoV epidemic, this appropriation satisfies the needs of treatment,” the health official said.
He went on to say that the government would be covering the out of pocket portion of medical coverage for coronavirus treatments.
“For the patients diagnosed or suspected, whether they are in their resident place or not, they be able to get the treatment first. And the out of pocket part of medical expenditure, which was not included general medical insurance, will be subsidized by the government budget,” he said.
According to the latest report by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the COVID-19 has claimed more than 2,000 lives and infected more than 75,000 worldwide.
