China: Beijing eases outdoor mask rules as COVID cases drop
Beijing residents were not required to wear face masks outdoors anymore as of Friday after China’s capital reported 13 consecutive days without new COVID-19 cases.
People could be seen at a park in Xicheng district already enjoying the new rules.
“Everyone feels so happy now. As now we can go outside and chat together. Especially for seniors, we love to hang out outdoor rather than stay at home alone,” said Liu Yanrong, a resident, adding that people “should still wear masks when going to crowded places, like grocery shopping in the supermarket.”
Beijing’s health authorities first relaxed masks requirements in outdoor areas in late April, but the rules were reversed in June after a new outbreak was reported in the city’s largest wholesale market.
China has tallied a total of 89,642 coronavirus cases since the outbreak began, according to Johns Hopkins University.
