China: Beijing expresses support for WHO efforts on pandemic control

A Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) spokesperson expressed support for the World Health Organization (WHO) in its daily press briefing in Beijing, on Thursday, after the United States announced it would cut off funding to the organisation.

“The WHO has been calling on countries to pay high attention to the pandemic and actively prepare during the early stages of the outbreak. It was mentioned in the schedule of the outbreak response, which was issued by the WHO,” said MOFA Deputy Director and spokesperson Zhao Lijian.

US President Donald Trump announced the country would suspend its funding to the WHO on Tuesday, saying it had “severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus” and criticising it for calling out US travel restrictions on China.

Worldwide confirmed coronavirus cases passed two million on Wednesday, while over 130,000 people have died with the disease as of Thursday.

