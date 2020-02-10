China: Beijing goes back to work after Coronavirus holiday extension

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Beijing along with the rest of China officially returned to work on Monday after businesses had been told to add up to ten extra days on top of the lunar new year holidays that should have finished at the end of January. The measure was introduced to slow the spread of coronavirus transmission.

Even on Monday however many businesses decided to further extend holidays or offer their workers work-from-home arrangements in order to protect themselves from the outbreak.

In China’s second most populous city, Beijing, which has a population of over 20 million, roads were busier than in recent days. The subway, however, told a different story, with trains that are typically jam-packed remaining almost empty.

“Usually, I take the subway to work and line 10 is always crowded. But now it is empty with just two or three people on average in each carriage,” explained one local, Mr. Cao, who was wearing a customary surgical mask as he spoke.

Beijing authorities have been disinfecting public places such as the subway and shopping malls while body temperature checks in office buildings and residence communities remain mandatory.

“Every day before I start working, I am requested to wear a mask and test my temperature. If there is anything wrong, I can’t go,” explained Mr. Li, a local food deliveryman.

In the previous 24 hours, more than 3,000 new cases were reported in China, bringing the number of infections up to over 40,000. The death toll in China has reached 908, officials say.

