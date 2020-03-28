China: Beijing goes dark for Earth Hour

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

All non-essential lights were turned off for 60 minutes in Beijing, on Saturday, to mark Earth Hour, as seen in footage from Beijing Yintai Centre.

The event is held annually to encourage people to turn off lights for one hour as a symbol of their commitment to the planet.

It is organised by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) to raise awareness to the issue of climate change.

