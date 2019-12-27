-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
China: Beijing plans to complete GPS competitor BeiDou by 2020
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
China plans to launch two final satellites and thus complete its GPS competitor BeiDou Navigation System (BDS) before June 2020, according to a BDS spokesperson at a press conference held by the State Council Information Office of China (SCIO) in Beijing on Friday.
Two more geostationary orbit satellites are planned to be launched before June 2020, and the BDS-3 system will be fully completed,” said Ran Chengqi, Director of the China Satellite Navigation Office, in his briefing to the media on the one-year anniversary of BDS system achieving global coverage.
Ran added that “In recent years, China’s satellite navigation patent applications are growing rapidly. By the end of this year, a total number of 70,000 patents had been filed.”
In 2019, China sent 10 BDS satellites into space. The BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) has been independently constructed and operated by China and provides weather, positioning, navigation and timing services to global users.
Video ID: 20191227-016
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191227-016
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly