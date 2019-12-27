China: Beijing plans to complete GPS competitor BeiDou by 2020

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

China plans to launch two final satellites and thus complete its GPS competitor BeiDou Navigation System (BDS) before June 2020, according to a BDS spokesperson at a press conference held by the State Council Information Office of China (SCIO) in Beijing on Friday.

Two more geostationary orbit satellites are planned to be launched before June 2020, and the BDS-3 system will be fully completed,” said Ran Chengqi, Director of the China Satellite Navigation Office, in his briefing to the media on the one-year anniversary of BDS system achieving global coverage.

Ran added that “In recent years, China’s satellite navigation patent applications are growing rapidly. By the end of this year, a total number of 70,000 patents had been filed.”

In 2019, China sent 10 BDS satellites into space. The BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) has been independently constructed and operated by China and provides weather, positioning, navigation and timing services to global users.

