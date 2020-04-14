-
China: Beijing reports drop in 2020 first-quarter imports, exports amid coronavirus pandemic
The spokesperson of the Chinese General Administration of Customs Li Kuiwen reported a fall in exports and imports in the first quarter of 2020 at a presser in Beijing on Tuesday.
Beijing reported a fall down by 6.4 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter, exports falling by 11.4 per cent while imports falling by 0.7 per cent.
“China’s Customs will constantly make hard efforts to contain the cross-border spreading of the disease and facilitate social and economic development. At the same time, the Customs will continue to support businesses in exploring the global market by making trading across borders easier,” explained Li Kuiwen at the presser.
Li also announced that the China-US trade had led to a positive growth momentum at the beginning of 2020 with the implementation of the Phase One trade deal. However, after the outbreak of coronavirus, trade has decreased by 18.3 per cent.
