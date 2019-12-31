China: Beijing rings in the New Year

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Beijing welcomed in the new decade of 2020 on Tuesday at Beijing Shougang Park, with an extravagant show featuring musicians, dancers and ice skating.

Footage shows a light show along with performances from musicians, singers and dancers before a countdown.

The vice mayor of Beijing municipal government, the full-time vice president and secretary general of Beijing winter Olympics organising committee, the ambassador of the embassy of Afghanistan and the Ambassador of Brunei embassy made an appearance, along with the Belgium embassy, and “leaders of relevant organisers of the event” were also welcomed.

Beijing will be celebrating their traditional Chinese lunar calendar new year on January 24.

