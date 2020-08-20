China: Beijing suspends Hong Kong-US legal cooperation – MOFA spox.

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Chinese MOFA [Ministry of Foreign Affairs] spokesperson Zhao Lijian announced that Beijing decided “to suspend the implementation of the Hong Kong-US agreement on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters,” during a press conference held in the capital on Thursday. The move comes in retaliation after Washington notified Hong Kong on the suspension or termination of three bilateral agreements with the city-state on Wednesday.

“Because of the erroneous actions made by the US, China decided to suspend the implementation of the Hong Kong-US agreement on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters. I want to stress once again that Hong Kong affairs are purely China’s internal affairs, and no external forces have the right to interfere,” said Zhao Lijian.

“China urges the US to immediately correct its wrong decision, stop meddling in Hong Kong affairs, interfering in China’s internal affairs, and not go further along the wrong path,” he added.

These agreements covered the surrender of fugitive offenders, the transfer of sentenced persons, and reciprocal tax exemptions on income derived from the international operation of ships.

The MOFA spokesperson also touched upon the US’ response to coronavirus. “The international community also sees the performance of the US government in fighting the epidemic. The American people have the most say in this. We advise people like [US Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy] Peter Navarro to stop shifting their tricks of blame and stop their despicable performances. Otherwise, they will only humiliate themselves,” quipped Zhao.

