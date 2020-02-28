China: Businesses trying to get back on track amid coronavirus outbreak

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Chinese businesses were attempting to resume their normal operations amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, as filmed in two factories – China Huandian Corporation and Mengniu Dairy Company – in Beijing on Thursday.

Footage shows employees performing their usual tasks while complying with strict safety measures to stop the spread of the virus.

“We have been equipped with masks, goggles, gloves and disinfectant. We need to register in the front table and test body temperature. Only if nothing is abnormal, we can start working. The factory has been disinfecting the cars and environment. We feel safe having the company doing a lot for us. As you can see, the atmosphere is good and everyone is in good spirit here,” said Mengniu Dairy Company worker Zhang Guoli.

The number of deaths from the novel coronavirus has reached 2,800 worldwide, with more than 82,500 people infected, including 78,500 in China.

