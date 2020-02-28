-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
China: Businesses trying to get back on track amid coronavirus outbreak
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Chinese businesses were attempting to resume their normal operations amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, as filmed in two factories – China Huandian Corporation and Mengniu Dairy Company – in Beijing on Thursday.
Footage shows employees performing their usual tasks while complying with strict safety measures to stop the spread of the virus.
“We have been equipped with masks, goggles, gloves and disinfectant. We need to register in the front table and test body temperature. Only if nothing is abnormal, we can start working. The factory has been disinfecting the cars and environment. We feel safe having the company doing a lot for us. As you can see, the atmosphere is good and everyone is in good spirit here,” said Mengniu Dairy Company worker Zhang Guoli.
The number of deaths from the novel coronavirus has reached 2,800 worldwide, with more than 82,500 people infected, including 78,500 in China.
Video ID: 20200227-066
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200227-066
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly