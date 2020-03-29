China closes borders to foreigners

China says it is increasingly concerned about a spike in infections coming from abroad.

Last week, the mainland closed its borders to all foreigners, except those coming from Hong Kong and Macau.

Several other countries across Asia have taken similar measures, including Cambodia, Myanmar and Thailand.

Al Jazeera’s Sarah Clarke reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #China #Coronavirus