China confirms human-to-human transmission of new coronavirus

about 1 hour ago

A SARS-like virus that has spread across China and reached three other Asian nations is contagious between humans, a government expert said Monday, fuelling fears of a major outbreak as millions travel for the Lunar New Year holiday.

