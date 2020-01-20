China confirms spread of coronavirus, surge in new infections

The spread of a new and potentially deadly virus appears to be accelerating in Asia.

South Korea has become the latest country to confirm its first case of a new coronavirus that has originated in China.

Patient numbers have tripled and three people have died since it was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Al Jazeera’s Katrina Yu reports from Beijing.

