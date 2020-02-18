China continues to struggle with rising coronavirus cases

China has announced tough new measures to test all citizens living in Wuhan as the government struggles to keep up with the rising number of coronavirus infections.

More than 3,000 health workers have also been infected and on Tuesday the government confirmed the death of one of Wuhan’s most senior doctors.

Al Jazeera’s Sarah Clarke reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Coronavirus