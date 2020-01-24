China coronavirus: A New SARS?

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN

The outbreak in China of a new form of coronavirus, the same family of virus as SARS, has raised fears of an international pandemic, like the one that killed nearly 800 people in 2003 and 2004. But just how deadly is the new virus and how worried should we be? France 24 spoke to infectious disease specialist Dr. Anne Cori to find out.

