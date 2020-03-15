China coronavirus curb celebrated by government

The downward trend in China has been celebrated by the government as a major victory.

Beijing had initially concealed the outbreak – before putting millions of people in lockdown.

The mass lockdown across Hubei province came into effect at the end of January as well as strict quarantine and travel restrictions across China.

Sixty million people were forced to stay at home, including 11 million from the city of Wuhan.

The World Health Organization has praised Beijing’s response.

But not everyone appreciated the robust containment measures arguing that those heavy quarantine restrictions came at a cost.

Al Jazeera’s Sarah Clarke has more from Hong Kong.

