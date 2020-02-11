Share
China coronavirus death toll exceeds 1,000, officials sacked

2 hours ago

The number of people killed by the coronavirus outbreak has now passed one thousand.
On Tuesday, Chinese officials announced another 109 deaths, the biggest single-day jump since the outbreak began in December.
The government has also fired officials in Wuhan for their handling of the epidemic.
Al Jazeera’s Katrina Yu reports from Beijing, China.

