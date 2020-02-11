China coronavirus death toll exceeds 1,000, officials sacked

The number of people killed by the coronavirus outbreak has now passed one thousand.

On Tuesday, Chinese officials announced another 109 deaths, the biggest single-day jump since the outbreak began in December.

The government has also fired officials in Wuhan for their handling of the epidemic.

Al Jazeera’s Katrina Yu reports from Beijing, China.

