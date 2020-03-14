Share
China coronavirus epicentre Hubei eases lockdown

55 mins ago

Governments around the world have begun enforcing travel restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Meanwhile, in China’s Hubei province, the first epicentre of the outbreak, a 50-day lockdown is finally starting to ease.
Al Jazeera’s Katrina Yu reports from Beijing.

