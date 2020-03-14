China coronavirus epicentre Hubei eases lockdown

Governments around the world have begun enforcing travel restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, in China’s Hubei province, the first epicentre of the outbreak, a 50-day lockdown is finally starting to ease.

Al Jazeera’s Katrina Yu reports from Beijing.

