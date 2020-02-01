-
China coronavirus: Indonesia prepares to evacuate students
Indonesia prepares to receive hundreds of students who are being evacuated from China’s Wuhan city, which has been at the centre of a new coronavirus outbreak.
All of them will be quarantined for two weeks and doctors say they are ready for their arrival.
Despite the outbreak’s spread through neighbouring countries, there have been no confirmed cases of the virus in Indonesia.
But authorities say they are well-prepared if the situation changes.
Al Jazeera’s Jessica Washington reports from Jakarta.
