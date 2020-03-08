China coronavirus quarantine hotel collapse kills 10

At least 10 people have died in a hotel that collapsed in China’s southern Fujian province.

The hotel was being used to quarantine people to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Chinese government has reported the lowest number of new infections since January.

Al Jazeera’s Katrina Yu reports from Beijing.

