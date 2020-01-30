-
China coronavirus spreads to India and Philippines | DW News
The World Health Organization is meeting to decide whether the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus amounts to a global health emergency. The virus has now spread to India and Philippines. Thousands of people have been infected worldwide, the vast majority of them in China. Hundreds of foreign nationals are being evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. Japan has begun repatriating its citizens, and the US and South Korea are working to move their citizens out of China. More cases of the virus have been confirmed in China. Australia says its citizens who are being brought home from China will be quarantined offshore on Christmas Island at first. Some airlines, including British Airways, have suspended all flights to and from China. In Germany, three new cases have been reported. Meanwhile, scientists are working feverishly to develop a vaccine.
