China coronavirus: Two deaths reported outside Hubei
China is taking drastic measures to contain the outbreak of a deadly new virus as tens of millions prepare to travel for the Lunar New Year.
The first two deaths have been announced outside Hubei province, the epicentre of the virus.
And as the death toll climbs, more cities are moving to shut down their public transport services, affecting more than 40 million people.
Al Jazeera’s Scott Heidler reports from Beijing.
