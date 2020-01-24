China coronavirus: Two deaths reported outside Hubei

China is taking drastic measures to contain the outbreak of a deadly new virus as tens of millions prepare to travel for the Lunar New Year.

The first two deaths have been announced outside Hubei province, the epicentre of the virus.

And as the death toll climbs, more cities are moving to shut down their public transport services, affecting more than 40 million people.

Al Jazeera’s Scott Heidler reports from Beijing.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #China #Coronavirus