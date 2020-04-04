-
China: Country remembers coronavirus victims on national day of mourning
A day of national mourning took place in China on Saturday, in honour of frontline workers who died fighting the coronavirus epidemic, as well as those who lost their lives from the virus.
Footage from Beijing on Saturday shows the three minutes where citizens honked their horns as a symbolic mourning wail.
National flags stood at half mast at all government buildings in observance of the event.
China appears to be slowly coming back alive in recent weeks, as their outbreak remains largely contained following drastic lockdown and sanitation measures.
