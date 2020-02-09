-
China death toll passes that of SARS outbreak
The death toll in mainland China from the new coronavirus has surged to 811, the National Health Commission said on Sunday, as deaths in China surpassed those recorded during the 2002-2003 severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak.
In China, a total of 37,198 infections have been confirmed, most of which are in Hubei province and its capital, Wuhan, where the virus originated.
Al Jazeera’s Katrina Yu reports from Beijing.
