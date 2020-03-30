-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
China: Domestic flights resume operations in Hubei province
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Domestic passenger flights went back on track in the coronavirus hard-hit Hubei Province on Sunday.
Footage filmed at Sanxia airport in Yichang shows passengers wearing surgical masks heading to do check-in and proceed to the gates.
According to reports, all domestic and cargo flights resumed operations in the province except for the Wuhan Airport in the city considered the epicenter of the pandemic.
Wuhan will reportedly begin rail departures and air travel on April 8, the date authorities are expected to officially lift the city’s lockdown.
Video ID: 20200330-003
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200330-003
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly