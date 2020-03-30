China: Domestic flights resume operations in Hubei province

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Domestic passenger flights went back on track in the coronavirus hard-hit Hubei Province on Sunday.

Footage filmed at Sanxia airport in Yichang shows passengers wearing surgical masks heading to do check-in and proceed to the gates.

According to reports, all domestic and cargo flights resumed operations in the province except for the Wuhan Airport in the city considered the epicenter of the pandemic.

Wuhan will reportedly begin rail departures and air travel on April 8, the date authorities are expected to officially lift the city’s lockdown.

