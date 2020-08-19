-
Europe divided over Huawei’s 5G network | DW News - 9 mins ago
-
USA: Volunteers build huts for the homeless in Las Vegas - 12 mins ago
-
EU leaders discuss Belarus sanctions, urge Putin to push for dialogue - 18 mins ago
-
China: Drone footage captures severe flooding in Gansu province - 18 mins ago
-
Mali: President Keita announces resignation following soldiers mutiny - 21 mins ago
-
USA: Eric Trump blasts Biden and Harris during visit to Milwaukee Police Association - 25 mins ago
-
Democrats formally nominate Biden for president on day two of party’s convention - 33 mins ago
-
Mali coup leaders ‘from the highest ranks of the army’ - 37 mins ago
-
USA: Gunman on the run after shooting at Queens housing complex - 41 mins ago
-
Venezuela: Maduro meets with Turkish FM Cavusoglu in Caracas - about 1 hour ago
China: Drone footage captures severe flooding in Gansu province
Severe flooding struck the dry northwestern Chinese province of Gansu after nearly a week of torrential rains in the area.
Footage taken near Longnan on Tuesday shows some of the flooded areas, with collapsed buildings, high water levels and a flooded construction site visible.
According to reports, the floods have forced over 35,000 people to relocate, and damaged over 3,000 km of roads in the province.
