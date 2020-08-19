China: Drone footage captures severe flooding in Gansu province

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Severe flooding struck the dry northwestern Chinese province of Gansu after nearly a week of torrential rains in the area.

Footage taken near Longnan on Tuesday shows some of the flooded areas, with collapsed buildings, high water levels and a flooded construction site visible.

According to reports, the floods have forced over 35,000 people to relocate, and damaged over 3,000 km of roads in the province.

Video ID: 20200819-016

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200819-016

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly