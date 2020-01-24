China expands lockdown to more cities to contain Wuhan coronavirus | DW News

China is expanding its unprecedented efforts to contain a deadly new coronavirus, imposing travel restrictions on tens of millions of people. The epicenter of the outbreak is the city of Wuhan, in Hubei province but it has now spread to at least 10 cities, all of them on lockdown. It comes as China heads into it Lunar New Year, when millions of people travel to take part in celebrations. Many of those events have now been canceled. With more than 800 infections reported, and over 25 deaths, authorities aren’t taking any chances.

