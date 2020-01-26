China expects Coronavirus outbreak to accelerate | DW News

Chinese health officials have announced they expect to see the coronavirus outbreak intensify. Authorities have canceled major public events and tourist attractions, and health screenings are taking place at road blocks, train stations and transport hubs.

