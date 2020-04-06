China exports ventilators and masks crucial in coronavirus fight

The Chinese government is donating 1,000 ventilators to New York state, hard hit by the virus, one of the many jurisdictions across the world competing for medical gear made in mainland China.

But the equipment is sometimes faulty and critics say the Chinese government’s donation drive is self-serving.

Al Jazeera’s Katrina Yu reports from Beijing.

