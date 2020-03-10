China: Factories implement strict protective coronavirus measures

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Laird factory workers have been subjected to extra stringent checks in the wake of the reported coronavirus spread slowing down, as footage from the Xinzhuang district near Shanghai showed on Tuesday.

Employees could be seen undergoing checks by specialists in full protective suits, before being permitted to enter the factory. Once inside, the employees can be seen working with a one metre distance from their colleagues and wearing masks.

Upon entrance, hands are required to be disinfected, with new masks issued. Another employee checks that each worker has a ‘green code’ confirmation from the government, which reportedly uses data to assess if people can be permitted into shopping centres and other public spaces.

According to the latest reports by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), at least 117,500 people have been infected by the COVID-19 worldwide and over 4,250 people have died. There have currently been 80,757 cases confirmed in mainland China, where the virus originated.

