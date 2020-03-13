-
China: Factory produces 5 million masks a day in bid to supply shortfall
The Shenzhen-based firm BYD, known principally as a car manufacturer, provided a look inside of its new manufacturing facility, as footage released on Friday shows, where it said it quickly built the machinery needed to produce as many as 5 million masks and 300,000 bottles of hand sanitizer per day.
In response to the COVID-19 outbreak which has brought shortages to pharmacies and medical supply stores all over the world, BYD said it kept production running since it started in February.
The company, backed by US investor Warren Buffet, joins several other Chinese firms in leading the world’s mask production.
