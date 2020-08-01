China: Fans attend basketball game for the first time since start of COVID pandemic

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Basketball fans attended their first game since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, as Qingdao’s Sports Center Conson Gymnasium known as “The Diamond” opened its doors to visitors on Friday, after months of games being held being closed doors.

Authorities have taken several measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus as they welcomed visitors back into the stadium.

“To enter the stadium you need to show your health code, your temperature gets measured, you must wear a mask to enter the venue and tickets are available through an appointment,” said Wen Qi, a visitor.

Qingdao’s Diamond stadium will host the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA)’s playoffs until August 15.

Video ID: 20200801-008

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200801-008

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly