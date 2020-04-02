China fears second wave of COVID-19 outbreak

About 600,000 Chinese people have been locked down after new coronavirus infections were reported near Hubei province, where the outbreak began.

The discovery in a county in Henan province has further raised fears of a second wave of infections.

While in the Philippines, the president has ordered soldiers and the police to shoot anyone who breaches lockdown orders.

Al Jazeera’s Florence Looi reports.

