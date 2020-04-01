China: Few shoppers as Wuhan mall reopens with health checks

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Wuhan’s Wanda shopping mall reopened on Wednesday, after a two-month lockdown, as few curious shoppers queued through the health checks to access the shops.

Footage shows Charlie Parker, a British resident of Wuhan, walking through the nearly empty mall and its adjacent Han street.

“The main reason I came down here is because I’d heard that they were not allowing foreigners access to restaurants and shops, but that doesn’t seem to be the case,” said Parker. “I was allowed into the shopping mall and onto the shopping street with no problem, so I don’t think that rumour is true.”

Once the epicentre of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Wuhan has been slowing coming back to life in recent days as much of the rest of the world has been shut down to stem the tide of the deadly virus.

