China: Food delivery service offers anti-coronavirus “eating shield” to diners

One of china’s largest food delivery platforms, Meituan Dianping, has developed new procedures to get food to customers safely, as workers begin returning to their offices in Beijing and ordering food.

New measures include the provision of paper shields to surround customers while eating and nearly contactless delivery methods that reduce person-to-person interaction.

“We serve the food and also give the food to the delivery drivers in a contactless way. In every food package, there is a safety label with the temperature of the people handling the food, which is also provided by Meituan. We also monitor the body temperature of the couriers,” said Wang Guoyu, owner of a local restaurant that is testing the new services.

Footage shows office workers setting up their own private eating box that keeps them separated from other employees during mealtime.

“I think the shield can effectively prevent fluids from spreading to my food. It can also prevent fluids from moving from me to the others. I feel safe eating with the shield and my colleagues know I am eating,” said one worker, who is also required to wear a mask in the workplace.

New cases of coronavirus appear to have mainly stabilized in China in response to such measures, whilst the illness continues to take its toll on Europe.

