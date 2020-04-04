China holds vigil to mourn the thousands killed by the coronavirus epidemic

China on Saturday mourned the thousands of “martyrs” who have died in the new coronavirus outbreak, flying the national flag at half mast throughout the country and suspending all forms of entertainment.

