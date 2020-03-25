China: Hubei eases restrictions after nearly two months

Government travel restrictions have eased in China’s Hubei province where the new coronavirus outbreak began.

But after two months of strict lockdown, many residents are afraid they will face discrimination when they go to work again.

Al Jazeera’s Katrina Yu reports from Beijing.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Coronavirus #China