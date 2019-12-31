China: Iranian FM welcomes New Year alongside Chinese counterpart

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wished his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi a Happy New Year and praised the level of co-operation between the two countries during a meeting in Beijing on Tuesday.

“I’m very happy that there was the last meeting of Sergei Lavrov in 2019 and the last meeting with you in 2019,” said Zarif.

“It shows the determination of our leaders to strengthen bilateral relations to the level of comprehensive strategic partnership,” he added.

On Monday, Zarif discussed the Libyan crisis and the Syrian conflict with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.

Video ID: 20191231-006

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191231-006

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly