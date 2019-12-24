China: Japan”s Abe urges peaceful denuclearisation of Korean peninsula

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe briefed the press on the sidelines of the China-Japan-South Korea trilateral summit in Chengdu on Tuesday.

Speaking about the North Korean peace process, Abe stated “I would like to urge North Korea to work towards denuclearisation” of the entire Korean Peninsula and stressed that the goal must be achieved “through peaceful dialogue, not through dangerous provocations.”

Commenting on the Russian-Japanese territorial dispute, Abe praised the recent bilateral talks on the ministerial level and expressed the hope that himself and Russian President Vladimir Putin would soon end the 70-years-old Kuril Islands dispute “without putting off the territorial issue to the next generation.”

