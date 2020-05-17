China launches a mass testing campaign after new cases emerge

A massive voluntary testing programme is under way in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus outbreak was first reported late last year.

The first cluster of new infections since the lockdown was eased has been confirmed.

But as crowds formed at test centres, some people were concerned that going for a test could expose them to the virus.

Al Jazeera’s Leah Harding reports.

