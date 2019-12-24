-
China: Leaders of Japan, South Korea, and China meet for trilateral summit in Chengdu
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang met for a trilateral summit in the south-western Chinese city of Chengdu on Tuesday.
The leaders can be seen seated onstage, and taking turns speaking before holding their meeting.
The three sides are expected to discuss trilateral economic cooperation, the situation in North Korea, and environmental issues.
